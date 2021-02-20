Michigan reports 635 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan reports 635 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 new deaths on Saturday, February 20.

Michigan’s totals now rise to 579,919 cases and 15,359 deaths.

Michigan’s COVID-19 cases have begun to plateau, and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been around 40,000 per day the last few days, and the total positivity rate has been below 4.0%

Ingham County reports 15,254 cases and 272 deaths.

Jackson County reported 9,052 cases and 210 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,387 cases and 65 deaths.

Eaton County reported 5,591 cases and 143 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,544 cases and 77 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also said 529,080 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. That’s up by 11,079 people from last Saturday’s report.

