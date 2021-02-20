Lansing Catholic boys defeat Charlotte, continue on perfect season

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles hosted the Lansing Catholic Cougars Friday night.

Lansing Catholic hopped out to a big lead at halftime, 37-17. Charlotte tried to mount a comeback at the beginning of the second half, scoring eight of the first 10 points in the third quarter, but sharpshooting and good shot selection from the Cougars fended off any chance Charlotte had at a comeback.

The final score was 80-49. Lansing Catholic improves to 4-0 and Charlotte falls to 2-3.

Lansing Catholic will face Eaton Rapids at home on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Charlotte will travel to Ionia on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

