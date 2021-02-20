Haslett girls dominate Fowlerville at home

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings welcomed Fowlerville.

In the first quarter and Haslett’s Emily Homan got things going right away. She drove down the lane getting past two Gladiators and she got the bucket. Vikings up 2-0.

It’s Homan again when she gets the dish from Emma Campbell, it goes up and in and she puts two on the board again. It’s 4-0 Haslett.

Fowlerville tried making things work. Tori Briggs found an open Brooke Simon who drove baseline and got the basket.

The Gladiators were hoping to make it from three, it bounced off the glass and the ball got turned over. Haslett’s Grace Isenhath got a free lane and drove it down. It went up and in for her and the Vikings went up 22-3.

Haslett took this one 55-12.

The Vikings play next at home, Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. against St. Johns. Fowlerville goes on the road again to face Mason on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

