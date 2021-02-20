Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday declaring a Michigan state of energy emergency to ensure adequate propane distribution over the coming days.

The order temporarily suspends restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses, according to the Governor’s office. The order exempts motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits.

The order will take effect immediately and will remain in effect through the end of February.

“While I am confident that our state has the energy supply we need to get through these cold winter days, we aren’t taking any chances after what happened in Texas this week,” Whitmer said. “With today’s order, Michigan will allow expanded flexibility for drivers to ensure the supply of home heating fuel can be delivered across the state without delay or interruption.”

Millions of Texans lost power on Monday after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity, causing widespread blackouts.

The White House announced Saturday that the president had declared a major disaster in Texas.

