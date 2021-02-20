Eaton Rapids defeats Lansing Sexton to continue 5-0

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton boys traveled to Eaton Rapids for a CAAC White rivalry game.

In the first quarter, Sexton tried to score, it hit the rim and bounced around until Zyon Adams got control and put it in with one hand. He helped the Big Reds go up 6-4.

Sexton had the ball again and this time it was Dai’John Chandler. Sexton still had the lead 8-6.

Eaton Rapids’ Zach Dassance drove baseline, passed it over the head to Ben Steele and the Greyhounds tied it up 8-8.

Eaton Rapids took continued taking the lead and Zane Kemp went up with a little spin around the Big Reds. The junior brought Eaton Rapids up 10-8, and they kept that momentum going to defeat Sexton 59-34.

Sexton will go back home to face Portland on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Eaton Rapids will travel to Mason on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

