Advertisement

Eaton Rapids defeats Lansing Sexton to continue 5-0

The Greyhounds got the better of the Big Reds, 59-34.
(WILX)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton boys traveled to Eaton Rapids for a CAAC White rivalry game.

In the first quarter, Sexton tried to score, it hit the rim and bounced around until Zyon Adams got control and put it in with one hand. He helped the Big Reds go up 6-4.

Sexton had the ball again and this time it was Dai’John Chandler. Sexton still had the lead 8-6.

Eaton Rapids’ Zach Dassance drove baseline, passed it over the head to Ben Steele and the Greyhounds tied it up 8-8.

Eaton Rapids took continued taking the lead and Zane Kemp went up with a little spin around the Big Reds. The junior brought Eaton Rapids up 10-8, and they kept that momentum going to defeat Sexton 59-34.

Sexton will go back home to face Portland on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Eaton Rapids will travel to Mason on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
Lansing School District sets date for students to return, narrows superintendent choices down to 6
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
Man interrupts virtual Black History Month poetry competition with racist slurs, disturbing images

Latest News

The Mason Bulldogs hosted the St. Johns Redwings on Friday
St. Johns girls get win over Mason, now 2-2
The Fulton Pirates tipped off against the Bath Bees on Friday
Bath Bees improve to 3-2 with win over Fulton
Haslett Fowlerville
Haslett girls dominate Fowlerville at home
Lansing Catholic defeated Charlotte 48-16 in week 4.
Lansing Catholic boys defeat Charlotte, continue on perfect season