Bath Bees improve to 3-2 with win over Fulton

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees sat at .500 heading into Friday’s matchup against the Fulton Pirates.

A Central Michigan Athletic Conference matchup saw the Bees struggle to get a lead in the first...but they pulled away with a 58-32 win over the Pirates to improve to 3-2.

Fulton sits at 0-3 now, and face Byron Satuday. The Bees play against Pewamo-Westphalia, who has an undefeated 4-0 record.

