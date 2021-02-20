Advertisement

Bath Bees improve to 3-2 with win over Fulton

Bees and Pirates were tight in the first quarter
The Fulton Pirates tipped off against the Bath Bees on Friday
The Fulton Pirates tipped off against the Bath Bees on Friday
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees sat at .500 heading into Friday’s matchup against the Fulton Pirates.

A Central Michigan Athletic Conference matchup saw the Bees struggle to get a lead in the first...but they pulled away with a 58-32 win over the Pirates to improve to 3-2.

Fulton sits at 0-3 now, and face Byron Satuday. The Bees play against Pewamo-Westphalia, who has an undefeated 4-0 record.

