Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - An Army veteran already jailed in Ohio after the roof of a Cincinnati skyscraper was accessed has been accused of scaling the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan to take photos.

Issac Wright, 25, of Cincinnati, was arraigned Thursday via video in Cheboygan District Court on a charge of felony trespass upon a key transportation facility.

Photos taken on the bridge’s south tower were posted in November on social media. The bridge connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Wright was arraigned Thursday from a county jail in Ohio after being extradited there following his arrest in December in Winona, Arizona.

Police in Cincinnati have said security camera wires were cut in November at that city’s 665-foot-tall (202-meter-tall) Great American Tower and that specialized tools were used to get to the building’s roof, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

A burglary warrant was issued for Wright.

“It’s important for people to know that Mr. Wright spent years defending our country while serving in the U.S. Army,” Michigan-based defense attorney Mary Chartier told The Associated Press Friday.

Chartier said she only is representing Wright in the Michigan bridge case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

