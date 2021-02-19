WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy On MSU March Madness Hopes, End Of The Blake Griffin Era In Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kellan Buddy joins John Gustin for this week’s edition of the WILX Sports Blitz Podcast. Kellan reacts to Michigan State’s back-to-back losses to Purdue and Iowa and what it means for the NCAA Tournament hopes. John also shares the only path forward for the Spartans to get into March Madness.

The two also give their thoughts on Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons mutually agreeing to go separate ways while he still has a player option for more than $39 million in 2021-2022.

To get episodes as soon as they’re released, click below to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.