WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy On MSU March Madness Hopes, End Of The Blake Griffin Era In Detroit

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State center Mady...
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kellan Buddy joins John Gustin for this week’s edition of the WILX Sports Blitz Podcast. Kellan reacts to Michigan State’s back-to-back losses to Purdue and Iowa and what it means for the NCAA Tournament hopes. John also shares the only path forward for the Spartans to get into March Madness.

The two also give their thoughts on Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons mutually agreeing to go separate ways while he still has a player option for more than $39 million in 2021-2022.

To get episodes as soon as they’re released, click below to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

