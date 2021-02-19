Top aide to Shirkey leaves Senate Republicans for role with Democrat Nessel’s AG office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An aide to Michigan’s controversial senate majority leader is switching political sides following her boss’s comments about the election and last month’s riot at the US Capitol.

Amber McCann was Deputy Chief of Staff to Republican Mike Shirkey of Jackson County. She is now going to work for Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel. McCann has worked for the last three Republican Senate Majority Leaders.

Democrats have been calling on Shirkey to resign for saying about those at the riot were not “Trump’s people... that’s been a hoax from day one... and it was all prearranged”.

He later apologized saying the comments were not fitting for the role he is privileged to serve. However, the next day he said, “I don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make”.

On Tuesday, he said this about the presidential election “it was a little too loose... too many dead people voted.” The Secretary of State’s office says it has seen zero evidence that a single ballot was cast on behalf of a dead person.

Nessel welcomed McCann saying her office is non-partisan and she is unaware of the party affiliation of the hundreds of staff members in her office. She added that McCann “will make a phenomenal addition to our department, and I’m grateful to have her on staff. Good people serving in government means we all are better off.”

Despite his comments, Shirkey does acknowledge Joe Biden won the election.

The vast majority of our work at the Dept of AG is non-partisan. Consumer protection, combatting human trafficking, elder abuse & identity theft etc. With few exceptions, I don’t know the party affiliation of the hundreds of dedicated civil servants who work for me, nor do I care https://t.co/O44UF0TUqq — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) February 18, 2021

