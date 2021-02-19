Advertisement

Some Fans To Attend NCAA Tournament

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of its men’s basketball tournament in Indiana and later rounds of its women’s tournament in Texas. The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at men’s venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches. On the women’s side, the NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four. Games in the first two rounds will limit attendance to team guests.

