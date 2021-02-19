Advertisement

Downtown Lansing skating rink’s opening pushed back as delivery of materials is delayed

Thanks to sponsors there will be no admission charge to skate.
(WEAU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The synthetic skating rink coming to downtown Lansing is going to take a little longer to get here.

The 3,300 square foot rink was expected to open early this month

Work is at a standstill right now because materials needed to build it are being delayed. The Community Foundation says they expect those deliveries to be made early next week so they can begin the installation. They hope to have the rink finished in time for Lansing Winterfest scheduled for Feb. 27.

The rink will be located at the plaza at Lansing City Hall, on the corner of Capitol and Michigan Avenues.

Thanks to sponsors there will be no admission charge to skate.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
Lansing School District sets date for students to return, narrows superintendent choices down to 6

Latest News

Despite his controversial comments, Shirkey does acknowledge Joe Biden won the election. (AP...
Top aide to Shirkey leaves Senate Republicans for role with Democrat Nessel’s AG office
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
More Capitol police facing suspensions as investigation continues
Experts with the FDA, the Department of Agriculture, and the CDC say it is highly unlikely...
FDA: Food packaging highly unlikely to spread COVID-19
Lansing Winterfest will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27
Lansing Winterfest set for Feb. 27