Downtown Lansing skating rink’s opening pushed back as delivery of materials is delayed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The synthetic skating rink coming to downtown Lansing is going to take a little longer to get here.

The 3,300 square foot rink was expected to open early this month

Work is at a standstill right now because materials needed to build it are being delayed. The Community Foundation says they expect those deliveries to be made early next week so they can begin the installation. They hope to have the rink finished in time for Lansing Winterfest scheduled for Feb. 27.

The rink will be located at the plaza at Lansing City Hall, on the corner of Capitol and Michigan Avenues.

Thanks to sponsors there will be no admission charge to skate.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.