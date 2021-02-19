Pandemic plays role in more out-of-hospital cardiac arrest deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You cannot blame someone for wanting to avoid hospitals at all costs during a pandemic, but there is a cost to that kind of thinking.

“Hospitals have learned how to manage these patients. We have proper PPE, health care providers have been vaccinated to a great extent. We’ve learned how to treat COVID,” said Sparrow Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Cohn.

Dr. Cohn is working to get that message out because he’s seen too many people die that didn’t have to.

“We saw patients arriving to the emergency room in full-blown cardiac arrest, we had patients with heart attacks in the emergency room and not be able to be resuscitated,” Dr. Cohn said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, out-of-hospital cardiac arrests deaths went up 40% in March when the pandemic started. By April, the numbers were up 53% compared to 2019. It wasn’t until August that the numbers were back to normal.

“Our feeling was all of this was related to fear of coming into contact with the health care system, we continued to see excess death from cardiac causes because we saw people stay at home,” Dr. Cohn said.

A study conducted by MSU Professor Mat Reeves focused on three counties in the Detroit metro area. He found a correlation between the pandemic and cardiac arrest deaths there as well.

“We saw about a 60 percent increase in the number of calls for a cardiac arrest and we saw more of them were more lethal, the mortality of these calls increased about 40%, almost three-quarters of these calls ended up with a fatal event,” MSU Professor Mat Reeves said.

Cardiologists say waiting even a little while to get to the emergency room can be the difference between life and death.

“If you get to the hospital early, your risk of dying goes down, especially in that first hour or two. And if you stay home your risk of dying goes up,” Dr. Cohn said.

And survivors may have some serious after-effects to deal with.

“They end up with heart function that’s permanently damaged and most likely not recover so they may be impaired for the rest of their lives by not coming in [to the hospital],” Dr. Cohn said.

Bottom line, Dr. Cohn says people should not be afraid to come to the emergency room, especially for something as serious as cardiac arrest.

