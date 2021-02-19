Advertisement

Packers Release Two Veterans

Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after being called for pass interference against...
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after being called for pass interference against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner. Releasing both players opens about $10 million in cap space. Kirksey started all 11 regular-season games he played this season. He started one of their two playoff games. He missed five games with a chest injury. His 78 tackles for the Packers tied for second place on the team. Wagner played all 16 regular-season games for the Packers and made nine starts at right tackle. He also started each of Green Bay’s two playoff games.

Most Read

Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
Lansing School District sets date for students to return, narrows superintendent choices down to 6
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
Man interrupts virtual Black History Month poetry competition with racist slurs, disturbing images

Latest News

Former Major Leaguer Damon Arrested
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff...
NFL Trying To Determine Revised Salary Cap
Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) takes a shot in the lane against Louisville in the second...
Louisville Gets Small Break From the NCAA
File image
Some Fans To Attend NCAA Tournament