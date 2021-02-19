On the Job Report: 2/19/2021

Overnight Baker/Donut Maker

Groovy Donuts

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

Do you like “rolling in the dough”? If you have basic pastry experience and are looking to release your creativity with a collaborative team in fun atmosphere, Groovy Donuts is looking for YOU! As a Groovy Donuts Kitchen Assistant, you will work with our Lead Baker to prepare, design, and present the most amazing donuts ever—unique, joy-filled treats that warm both hearts and stomachs. We are seeking a trained, experienced pastry baker to join our team on our quest to make the world a better place, one donut at a time!

Pay and Benefits

·Wage Range: $11-15 per hour (hourly, non-exempt position)

·Professional Development: ability to learn new skills, continuing education

·Advancement and career opportunities

·Employee Discount

·Free Donut + Beverage for every shift worked

Reports To: Lead Baker

Groovy Donuts is a small, retro donut and coffee shop that believes each member of our team should work toward our core purpose: Spreading Joy, Building Community and Feeling Groovy!

This position assists the Lead Baker in preparing the kitchen for daily baking sessions, including pre- and post-session cleaning according to industry standards, ingredient prep, inventory, and ordering, utensils and machinery prep/maintenance, and assisting with recipe preparation, baking and decorating. Works with Lead Baker to review and prepare daily standard baked goods and special orders. Prepares orders for café case or deliveries using industrial kitchen equipment: weigh scales, grinders, thermometers, mixers, ovens, hood, etc. Works with other team members as needed to fulfill café and special orders.

Essential Functions

·Prepares kitchen and equipment for bakery functions at the beginning of each shift to ensure efficient, sanitary and safe environment

·Coordinates with bakery lead to plan and prepare for the production of each day’s donuts to adequately supply Groovy Donuts’ locations, wholesale deliveries and special orders

·Mixes, forms and fries donuts according to Groovy Donuts recipes, methodology and at Groovy Donuts standard of quality

·Acts as a team player, working cooperatively with other bakers, decorators, café and other team members

·Performs daily maintenance, cleaning and sanitization of bakery equipment, including but not limited to fryer, mixers, cake donut depositor and other donut making tools

Competencies

·Company Values: Spreading Joy, Building Community, Feeling Groovy

·FIT: Fulfills demands of position, Integrates into team, Thrives in role

·Punctuality

·Organization and Multi-Tasking Skills

·Initiative

·Basic Kitchen Skills

·Basic Math Skills

·Cleanliness

·Desire for continuous improvement

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work This is a Full Time position. Typical working hours range from 10:00pm to 8:00am; may vary based on product demand.

Requirements:

Physical Demands Standard food service kitchen; requires standing for long periods of time and moving about the kitchen stations as necessary to complete baking orders. Routinely uses or is in contact with large rotary mixers, grinders, hot ovens, and sharp utensils.

The team member must frequently lift or move objects up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift or move objects up to 50 pounds.

Required Education and Experience Must be 18 years of age, High School Diploma or GED, 1 year bakery/café experience or related foodservice experience; ability to work as part of a team and independently. Requires basic math skills, understanding of baking principles, and skill in using industrial kitchen equipment: weigh scales, mixers, ovens, hood, etc.

Preferred Education and Experience Culinary School Certification, 3 years bakery/café experience, Donut Frying / Baking experience.

AAP/EEO Statement Groovy Donuts is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

How to Apply: Email your resume and 3 references (2 professional and 1 personal) with contact information to thegroovydonutshop@gmail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11207936

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11207936

Auto Tech

Lansing Car Care Center

Salary: $15/hour

Description:

Gas or Deisel Tech. General repair on Autos and Trucks.

Requirements:

Have at least 3 Certs. Honest, Reliable and open to continue education. Also work as a team member.

How to Apply: Email a resume to Lansingccc@yahoo.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11512931

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11512931

Nurses (LPN and RN)

Hazel Findlay Country Manor

Salary: $

Description:

Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor is seeking full-time Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Nurses (LPN) to work 2nd shift (2:30pm until 10:45pm) and 3rd Shift (10:30pm tp 7:00am)

***$5,000 Sign-on Bonus***

Job Objective: Renders professional nursing care to residents within assigned unit of the facility in support of medical care as directed by the physician and pursuant to objectives and policies of the facility. Assigns duties to non-professional nursing personnel based on resident needs, available staff and unit needs.

Employee benefites consist of:

·Health and Dental/Vision Insurance

·Short term disability/life insurance (fully company paid after one year of employment)

·Vacation and sick time that is earned through accrual

·Bereavement

·Paid holiday for worked and unworked. Worked holiday is double time and a half. Unworked holiday pay is straight time

Requirements:

Must be a graduate of an accredited school of nursing and have a current licensure by Michigan Board of Nursing. Must have excellent verbal ability to present information and ideas essential to supervisory duries and to understand general nursing theory and practice; must work intimately with residents, family members and physicians; be able to plan, supervise and coordinate activities of nursing assistants assigned to the unit. Must be able to interpret policies and procedures and to review work performance of subordiantes to determine compliance to recognize standards.

Must be able to safely perform the essential job functions without harm to self or others with or without reasonable accommodations and must adhere to privacy and security for residents and employees according to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements.

How to Apply: For more information regarding any position or to submit a resume, please e-mail b.wohlfert@hifcm.net or you may stop in and fill out an application.

HAZEL I. FINDLAY COUNTRY MANOR 1101 S. Scott Road St. Johns, MI 48879 Phone:(989)224-8936

Fax: (989)224-1706

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/4979598

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 4979598

