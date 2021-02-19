Advertisement

NFL Trying To Determine Revised Salary Cap

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - It’s too early to know where the NFL salary cap will end up in the range of $180 million to $198 million coming off a pandemic-dominated season that was completed on time but still cost the league billions of dollars in revenue. There’s a glimmer of good news for teams with the potential floor of the cap going up to $180 million. That’s after an initial agreement between the league and players that it wouldn’t be lower than $175 million. Still, a seven-year run of the salary cup going up at least $10 million per season has likely ended.

