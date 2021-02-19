New texting service offers advice for parents of young children

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County parents have easier access to tips, games and other resources to help their child’s development.

The Great Start Collaborative of Jackson County just launched a new texting service designed to make the most of everyday interactions between parents and children.

“I think it is a great way to stay connected,” said Priscilla Hardrick, who signed up for service.

The mother of four said it’s a great way for her to check her children’s development.

“I feel that maybe might child is not hitting a milestone or are they behind or are they where they should be at,” said Hardrick.

Parents who sign up get text messages on a wide range of topics like health and wellness, games and brain development to name a few.

“I think it’s really helpful and I think it’s really needed. I think a lot of parents would benefit from it,” said Hardrick.

The collaborative’s coordinator Kelly Sheppard said it’s like a support group for parents.

“Some of the messaging that’s been happening during the pandemic is ‘this is a stressful time and its ok to acknowledge it’s a stressful time and you’re not alone as parents,’” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said this service is more encouraging that other parent outreach programs.

“When agencies reach out to parents for education, the parents sometimes internalize ‘oh I’m not doing a good job’ or ‘they don’t think I know what I’m doing,’” she said.

The texts you get are based on your child’s age.

Right now it is designed for parents who are pregnant until the child turns 8.

The text service also provides age-specific community notifications.

The collaborative said you won’t get more than five texts a week.

To sign up, text the word GREATSTART to 274448.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.