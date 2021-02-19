New screening tool enforced to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 for state employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the state began enforcing a new screening questionnaire for state employees in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s a great tool, it is protecting the health and safety of that employee as well as the employees around them,” said one state employee, Jamie Uphaus.

State workers used the new screening tool for the first time on Thursday when they logged into their computers. The questions are designed to reduce the chances of someone with COVID-19 coming in contact with co-workers.

“I think this application will make it easier for employees to actually complete their screening and have it recorded somewhere. Before this application there were multiple ways to complete this screening,” said Director of Communications for the Department of Technology Management & Budget, Caleb Buhs.

The first question is ‘are you entering the worksite or physically interacting with coworkers or members of the public while completing your job duties today?’

“If you answer yes you get four screening questions. (For example) certain symptoms that are related to COVID, if you have taken a COVID test recently, have you tested positive in the last 14 days or you have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive in the last fourteen days,” Buhs said.

If an employee answers yes to any question, their manager will be notified immediately of their response.

Their information is protected, no one can see the specific answers of the employees individual questions, the supervisors will only know if they passed or failed the screening by answering yes or no to one of the questions.

“We are all comfortable using the same thing. It’s easy to use, I look forward to getting more familiar with it, and using it. (It’s) pretty new still, just popped up today but getting good reports that its simple to use and a great tool,” Uphaus said.

Right now they have about 40 percent of their staff still on site. The state said this gives managers a much better handle on every employee in a much more organized fashion.

