New Lansing VA Outpatient Clinic opens soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local veterans will soon have a new options available for their healthcare. Friday, Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the Lansing VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is relocating to 5656 South Cedar Street in Lansing.

“We are excited to introduce this new, state of the art facility to Veterans in the Lansing area,” said Michelle Martin, Medical Center Director. “The new space is dedicated to delivering exceptional care to our nation’s heroes.”

The clinic has 31,229 square feet of space with exam rooms, consult rooms and team-work areas. It has 134 parking spaces with plenty of handicap accessible parking. The CBOC will have the same services available as the previous location focusing on primary care, mental health and healthcare for homeless veterans services.

There is also additional space for Telehealth, specialty service consultations and group sessions.

There will be a virtual ribbon cutting broadcast over Battle Creek VAMC Facebook on Feb. 22 at noon followed by a virtual tour on Facebook. The clinic will start welcoming veterans on Feb. 23.

