NCAA announces it will allow limited fan attendance at Division I men’s basketball tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, officials from the NCAA announced they plan to allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. This will include all rounds and the final four.

According to the pandemic guidelines established by state and local health authorities, the NCAA may allow up to 25% capacity with physical distancing. This would include all staff, participants and player family members, as well as a reduced number of fans.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and physically distance during the event.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

The tournament will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations.

