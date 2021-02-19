MSU moves into next enhanced physical distance directive phase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has entered into a new phase of their COVID-19 plan.

The Student Affairs Department provided the following letter to Michigan State University students:

Dear Spartan Students,

We’d like to thank you again for your participation during this period of enhanced physical distance. Over the past week, we continued to see a slight reduction in positivity rates for the on-campus community. The positivity rate is currently about a .75% among participating students for the week of Feb. 8. While this is great progress and we are optimistic, we feel it is imperative to stay cautious and monitor COVID-19 Early Detection results to ensure this decrease was maintained in our first phase, the week of Feb. 15. We won’t know if it was maintained until the tests from the weekend are collected. As a result, we will continue the phased approach to lifting the enhanced physical distance directive.

New this week, students can now participate in approved two-person activities at the IM buildings, such as table tennis, badminton and pickle ball. Other modifications directly impact on-campus residents, who are receiving a separate email with information specific to living in the residence halls. The enhanced physical distance directive will continue to be reviewed and modified as necessary on a weekly basis.

If you live in the Greater Lansing area, even if you never visit campus for in-person classes or employment, we encourage you to participate in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program. This COVID testing program helps us gain a clearer picture of COVID-19 positivity rates and asymptomatic spread in our community. We understand that being social is an important part of college, and we want you to do it safely. Continue to observe all local health orders and ordinances, including the city of East Lansing’s emergency ordinance. Remember, failing to comply with local orders and ordinances is not only a violation of the MSU Community Compact, but it may also be a civil infraction, possibly carrying a $500 penalty for each person involved. Help us by encouraging your friends and peers to continue to wear face coverings, maintain physical distance, and adhere to health and safety standards. It’s on all of us to protect this community and each other.

