Advertisement

More Capitol police facing suspensions as investigation continues

The Capitol Police Department says at least 35 officers are under investigation.
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - In the continuing wake of last month’s deadly Washington D.C. riots, an additional four Capitol police officers have now been suspended.

That makes a total of six officers suspended for their actions during the riot. The Capitol Police Department says at least 35 officers are under investigation.

Previously, the department said only 10 officers were under investigation, and two others had been suspended. Authorities have not said why the officers were disciplined or what disciplinary actions they might face

According to Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH), one of the officers took a selfie with a rioter. Another officer wore a “Make America Great Again” hat while directing rioters around the building.

The Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman says the Jan. 6 attack continues to be investigated and any inappropriate behavior will be disciplined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
Lansing School District sets date for students to return, narrows superintendent choices down to 6

Latest News

Despite his controversial comments, Shirkey does acknowledge Joe Biden won the election. (AP...
Top aide to Shirkey leaves Senate Republicans for role with Democrat Nessel’s AG office
Downtown Lansing skating rink’s opening pushed back as delivery of materials is delayed
Experts with the FDA, the Department of Agriculture, and the CDC say it is highly unlikely...
FDA: Food packaging highly unlikely to spread COVID-19
Lansing Winterfest will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27
Lansing Winterfest set for Feb. 27