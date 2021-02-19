More Capitol police facing suspensions as investigation continues

(WILX) - In the continuing wake of last month’s deadly Washington D.C. riots, an additional four Capitol police officers have now been suspended.

That makes a total of six officers suspended for their actions during the riot. The Capitol Police Department says at least 35 officers are under investigation.

Previously, the department said only 10 officers were under investigation, and two others had been suspended. Authorities have not said why the officers were disciplined or what disciplinary actions they might face

According to Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH), one of the officers took a selfie with a rioter. Another officer wore a “Make America Great Again” hat while directing rioters around the building.

The Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman says the Jan. 6 attack continues to be investigated and any inappropriate behavior will be disciplined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.