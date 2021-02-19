Advertisement

Louisville Gets Small Break From the NCAA

Published: Feb. 19, 2021
-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The NCAA has granted Louisville’s request for its infractions case to be resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That’s a process that was created in the aftermath of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball. College sports’ governing body announced the referral to the IARP on its website. It comes after the NCAA stood by its allegations against the program, including a failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance by former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino. The process reviews select complex infractions cases and its decision is final. Louisville said in a statement that it “looks forward to the fair resolution of this matter.”

