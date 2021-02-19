Lansing Police homicide unit will gain support from Detroit Crime Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least 80 murder cases in Lansing have yet to be solved, but Lansing Police Department’s homicide unit is getting a little money and manpower to help.

Lansing police has had a homicide unit for some time. But now they will team up with the Detroit Crime Commission to hire more people for a cold case team.

The crime commission has worked with Detroit area police for nearly a decade to help raise funds.

Those funds will provide more resources that may shine a new light on the unsolved cases

Sheri Pruitt is among those families still waiting for justice. Her son Richard Pruitt was shot in 2014.

“It’s at a standstill. You just go through the motions,” said Pruitt.

She says she has good days and bad.

“There are some days that I don’t do very well. But then I know that that’s not what Richard would want. And I have to pull myself up by my bootstraps and keep going and keep fighting,” said Pruitt.

Lack of resources and retirings within LPD has left her son’s case in the hands of detective number three.

“I was told in the beginning, that this is a marathon not a sprint by the first detective,” said Pruitt.”There’s a single officer. And, you know, she needs help...they need help.”

Detective Shannon Thielen is the only LPD Cold Case detective. She tries to personalize and prioritize each case.

“I put the victim’s picture right in the file so that when I pull a file, you know, I’m dealing with a person and not, not just a case,” said Thielen.

She’s charged with solving, organizing, and answering tip calls on all the cases.

“It’s really hard being just one person because when a tip comes in and I’m working on just compiling and organizing going through a case and a tip will come in, and I have to stop everything that I’ve done, and go work on that tip until it comes to a dead end. And while I’m working that tip... another tip will come in,” Thielen said.

But she’s determined and hopeful the new partnership is finally going to give her some help.

“I think the murderers in our community that have walked beside the other Lansing residents and sat next to them in church and wherever else, they’ve gotten comfortable and they haven’t had to look over their shoulders in a long time. We’re getting this unit bigger, better, and up to speed and it’s time for them to look over their shoulders again,” said Thielen.

Homicide cases that have not been solved within one year are considered cold.

If you have any tips or information you can contact the cold case unit at 517-483-4600

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.