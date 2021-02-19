Ingham Co. Health Department encourages residents to register for COVID-19 vaccine with multiple providers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) is being joined by Sparrow Health System and McLaren Greater Lansing in vaccinating Ingham County residents against COVID-19.

Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine but waiting for an appointment are being encouraged to register with these providers in addition to Rite Aid and Meijer, which are likely to begin offering the vaccine more widely in the area soon.

About 70,000 people are currently registered for the vaccine with ICHD, but only 2,000-3,000 new patients (those who are receiving their first of the two-dose series) are able to get vaccinated through ICHD each week due to supply. Among those waiting for an appointment with ICHD are roughly 18,000 seniors aged 65 and over.

“Unless supply drastically increases, the reality is that it will likely be April or May before everyone who is registered and eligible as of today is vaccinated,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Unfortunately, current vaccine supply falls far short of demand. I am sympathetic to everyone who is waiting and know it can be frustrating. I continue to advocate for more vaccine for our community and hope we will start to see increases in supply soon. If supply increases, we will update our estimates for when different groups will be vaccinated.”

Those who obtain multiple appointments are strongly encouraged to cancel unwanted appointments. They should also be aware that both doses of the two-dose vaccine must come from the same provider.

Since COVID-19 vaccinations began in December, ICHD has administered 26,467 doses of the vaccine. As of Friday, 17,148 Ingham County seniors have been received at least one of the two-doses necessary.

In order to get vaccinated through ICHD, a registration form must be completed. That form is available on the health department’s website. When the person’s vaccination priority group is eligible and supply allows, the person will receive a link to schedule an appointment via email.

All vaccine providers in Michigan are following prioritization rules set by the State of Michigan. People with greater vulnerability due to age or exposure have been prioritized.

Michiganders are encouraged to help family and friends who do not have internet access or email with the online registration and appointment processes. People who do not have access to the internet may call the ICHD COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is (517) 887-4623.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.