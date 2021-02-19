Gov. Whitmer and President Biden visited Pfizer facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Whitmer joined President Biden to tour the Pfizer global manufacturing campus in Kalamazoo. Biden recently increased the supply of vaccines going to Michigan by 20% over the last weeks. His administration also entered into agreements to purchase an additional 200 million vaccine doses.

President Biden took the time to thank the vaccine manufacturers who are hard at work to help our country end this pandemic. Governor Whitmer first visited the plant earlier this month. Governor Whitmer placed emphasis on the administration’s efforts to distribute the vaccine to residents across the state.

Pfizer shipped the first doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Here’s what Governor Whitmer had to say:

“President Biden has worked diligently to support Michigan’s vaccine operation since he took office four weeks ago, and today he followed through on his promise to visit our state and personally thank the hard-working Michiganders who are supplying the vaccine to the country,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The number of shots going into arms has increased dramatically since President Biden took office, and the president and I will not stop working until this pandemic is over once and for all. It’s heartening to know that Michigan has such a strong ally in the White House as we continue to curb this virus, equitably distribute vaccines, and work to return to life as normal.”

The state of Michigan has developed a comprehensive vaccination strategy centered around vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and older as soon as possible. The state plans to administer 50,000 vaccinations per day and is working closely with the Biden administration to ensure there is an adequate vaccine supply to do so.

