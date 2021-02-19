FDA: Food packaging highly unlikely to spread COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it is highly unlikely COVID-19 can spread via food and food packaging.

The three agencies sent out a reminder Thursday stressing the lack of credible evidence to suggest that food or its packaging are associated with the transmission of the virus.

“Considering the more than 100 million cases of COVID-19, we have not seen epidemiological evidence of food or food packaging as the source of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to humans,” the FDA said in an announcement. “Furthermore, transmission has not been attributed to food products or packaging through national and international surveillance systems. Food business operations continue to produce a steady supply of safe food following current Good Manufacturing Practices and preventive controls, focusing on good hygiene practices and keeping workers safe.”

The FDA says COVID-19 is a respiratory illness spread from person to person. That is different from foodborne viruses that can make people sick through contaminated food.

For information on food safety and coronavirus, visit the FDA’s resource page HERE.

