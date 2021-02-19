Advertisement

Big Ten COVID-19 adjustment has potential

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten has made a COVID-19 adjustment for the upcoming baseball season and I think it has potential down the road.

Teams always head south in February for games, but non league games don’t help conference games to get played in decent weather later on. This year the teams head south to open play Mach 5th but all the games will be Big Ten games.  Michigan State goes to South Carolina and Michigan to Texas so at least with Big Ten games everyone is playing on an even keel with reduced practice.

If the Big Ten insists on playing baseball in late winter, maybe changing league games to the South has a future to it. We’ll see.

