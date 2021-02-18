Advertisement

UK virus trial gets green light

The human challenge trial in Britain is due to start within a month.
A woman wearing a face mask walks across Westminster Bridge past the Houses of Parliament in...
A woman wearing a face mask walks across Westminster Bridge past the Houses of Parliament in London, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.(Frank Augstein | AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Dozens of people in Britain will soon be infected with coronavirus on purpose for a “human challenge trial.” British authorities gave the green light to the first-of-its-kind scientific trial Wednesday.

90 volunteers both young and healthy will get the smallest amount of the virus needed to cause infection. Then the volunteers will quarantine for at least 14 days. They will be allowed to go home after that only if “extensive testing” shows they’re not infectious. After the initial trial, some volunteers could get a COVID-19 vaccine.

That would help scientists identify the most effective shots and accelerate their development.

“Human viral challenge trials, because they directly inoculate volunteers, are able to establish whether the vaccines are working extremely quickly,” said Dr. Andrew Catchpole, Chief Scientific Officer for the trial. “Much less volunteers involved, therefore much quicker responses to determine if the vaccines are working.”

The human challenge trial in Britain is due to start within a month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing firefighter dismissed after posting police Chief’s phone number publicly
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000...
Fire damages DeWitt Township home
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate

Latest News

Fear of mass flunkings under reading law
Fear of mass flunkings under reading law
Union president takes heat over maskless pic
Union president takes heat over maskless pic
Jackson College has been awarded Military Friendly Schools Designation for the third year in a...
Jackson College earns Military Friendly status for 2021-22
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Families rally for nursing homes as NY Gov. comes under fire