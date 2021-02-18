UK virus trial gets green light

(WILX) - Dozens of people in Britain will soon be infected with coronavirus on purpose for a “human challenge trial.” British authorities gave the green light to the first-of-its-kind scientific trial Wednesday.

90 volunteers both young and healthy will get the smallest amount of the virus needed to cause infection. Then the volunteers will quarantine for at least 14 days. They will be allowed to go home after that only if “extensive testing” shows they’re not infectious. After the initial trial, some volunteers could get a COVID-19 vaccine.

That would help scientists identify the most effective shots and accelerate their development.

“Human viral challenge trials, because they directly inoculate volunteers, are able to establish whether the vaccines are working extremely quickly,” said Dr. Andrew Catchpole, Chief Scientific Officer for the trial. “Much less volunteers involved, therefore much quicker responses to determine if the vaccines are working.”

The human challenge trial in Britain is due to start within a month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.