Snow Sergeants helping people shovel themselves out of snow

(KY3)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Disability Network Capital Area funds the Snow Sergeants program that helps older adults and those with disabilities dig themselves out of the snow.

Shoveling and plowing can be challenging, and the snow sergeants are stepping in to shovel the sidewalks and porches of people who need it.

Snow Sergeant Ben Wooden said, “With the disability network just do the sidewalks and porches and that is what we’re supposed to do, but I always try to do at least one little narrow path from the door to the sidewalk.”

Wooden and his crew have helped over 37 families this week.

He said it’s hard but rewarding work.

Wooden said, “I’ve been a caregiver most of my life. This is no different, it’s just a different way of helping people.”

If you would like to sign up to receive the service you must be a senior citizen, disabled, or otherwise physically impaired,

