Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found

(WILX) - Thursday the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has issued Open Murder and Felony Firearm charges against a Nashville man, Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey.

The charges come after an incident in Nashville, Mich. on Tuesday when it is alleged that Lafey beat and shot a female victim. The body of the victim, whose name and age are being withheld at this time, was found by police on Wednesday evening, covered in snow near a residence on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

Lafey was arraigned Thursday morning. A probable cause conference is set for March 4 in Hastings District Court before Judge Michael Schipper. His bond has been set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.