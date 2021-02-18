Advertisement

Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found

The body of the victim was found by police Wednesday evening.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Thursday the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has issued Open Murder and Felony Firearm charges against a Nashville man, Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey.

The charges come after an incident in Nashville, Mich. on Tuesday when it is alleged that Lafey beat and shot a female victim. The body of the victim, whose name and age are being withheld at this time, was found by police on Wednesday evening, covered in snow near a residence on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

Lafey was arraigned Thursday morning. A probable cause conference is set for March 4 in Hastings District Court before Judge Michael Schipper. His bond has been set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing firefighter dismissed after posting police Chief’s phone number publicly
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000...
Fire damages DeWitt Township home
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate

Latest News

Fear of mass flunkings under reading law
Fear of mass flunkings under reading law
Union president takes heat over maskless pic
Union president takes heat over maskless pic
Cedar Point has announced opening day for the 2021 season will be May 14.
Cedar Point unveils plans for summer, including 150th anniversary celebration
A woman wearing a face mask walks across Westminster Bridge past the Houses of Parliament in...
UK virus trial gets green light