Michigan nursing home to allow indoor visitations by appointment

The decision to allow visitations came with careful consideration and looking at the county infection level dropping.
(Jean-Marie Guyon)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - For the first time since restrictions were put in place a northern Michigan nursing home is now allowing indoor visitations by appointment

The Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City reports they have not had any COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks. The decision to allow visitations came with careful consideration and looking at the county infection level dropping.

99% of the residents and staff have also been vaccinated. There have been window visits and zooms to keep families connected throughout the past year but in-person visits are a huge step forward.

“As you can imagine this is an incredibly emotional time, for our residents and our family members,” said Deborah Allen, Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer of Grand Traverse Pavilions. “I can tell you our staff is just as excited to be able to start doing these visitations.”

Visiting family members must follow extensive protocols including mandatory covid testing and temperature checks. In-person visitation pause if the county risk level gets higher than 10% or if a positive case is identified in the facility.

2-18-21 A.M. Weather