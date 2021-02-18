Advertisement

Michigan hosting virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccine in communities of color

(WRDW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan is hosting the next in a series of community town halls designed to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccination. The February event is aimed at addressing questions in communities of color.

The discussion will take place on Thursday, Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be a continuation of an earlier discussion with faith-based leaders about the safety and importance of the vaccines. In the following months, Michigan will also host additional town halls in partnership with public health and community leaders. Events are live-streamed at Facebook.com/MichiganHHS.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best hope for ending the pandemic and returning to a sense of normalcy in our everyday lives. Questions about the vaccine are understandable – particularly for those in our hardest impacted communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “For Black and Brown communities who have been disproportionally impacted by this pandemic, this is truly a matter of life or death – and getting the vaccine is choosing life.”

Ahead of the discussion, attendees are encouraged to submit their questions for the town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine. Any questions that cannot be answered during the town halls due to time constraints, will be reviewed and added to the State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine frequently asked questions.

