Advertisement

Lugnuts Receive 2021 Schedule

(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have received a 120-game schedule for the 2021 season, their first in the revised High A Central League. It consists of 12 teams from the former Midwest League. The Lugnuts played 140 games in the Midwest League so home games will be reduced from 70 to 60. The Lugnuts open at home May 4th against the Lake County Captains and the regular season ends September 19th. No word yet on available attendance in the newly named Jackson Field. The Lugnuts will have home games on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and July 4th. This will be the franchises’s 25th season and the first as the high A affiliate of the Oakland A’s, beginning a ten year work agreement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing firefighter dismissed after posting police Chief’s phone number publicly
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000...
Fire damages DeWitt Township home

Latest News

Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton...
Covid Issues Rampant For Dallas Stars
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game...
Bieber Tests Positive For Covid
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
Falcons Make Notable Roster Changes