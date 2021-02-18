Lugnuts Receive 2021 Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have received a 120-game schedule for the 2021 season, their first in the revised High A Central League. It consists of 12 teams from the former Midwest League. The Lugnuts played 140 games in the Midwest League so home games will be reduced from 70 to 60. The Lugnuts open at home May 4th against the Lake County Captains and the regular season ends September 19th. No word yet on available attendance in the newly named Jackson Field. The Lugnuts will have home games on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and July 4th. This will be the franchises’s 25th season and the first as the high A affiliate of the Oakland A’s, beginning a ten year work agreement.

