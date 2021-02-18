Lansing School District superintendent choices to be narrowed down to 6

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re going to find out tonight who the finalists are for the Lansing School District superintendent job. 26 people applied, and the school board is expected to whittle that down to six at tonight’s meeting.

We told you in December the board was resuming its search after a long pause due to COVID-19. Sam Sinicropi has been doing the job on a temporary basis since last June.

The district has been looking for a superintendent since Yvonne Caamal Canul announced her retirement in July of 2019. Deputy super Mark Coscarella was the front-runner for the job until a News 10 investigation found evidence that he sexually harassed a student teacher in 2002.

He was teaching in Holt at the time.

Coscarella was also accused of allowing minors to watch pornography on a baseball trip when he was the team’s coach.

The Lansing School Board and administration initially stood by Coscarella. That changed after an outside investigation determined the woman’s accusations were likely true.

The board voted not to renew his contract, and Coscarella resigned in April of 2020.

Sam Sinicropi took over as interim suprintendent on Jan. 1 of 2020, when Caamal Canul’s retirement became effective.

