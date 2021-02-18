Jackson College earns Military Friendly status for 2021-22

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For its efforts in educating military veterans and their families, Jackson College has earned the Military Friendly Schools Designation for 2021-2022.

Jackson College has been awarded the “Designated Status” for the third year in a row. Institutions that earned the designation were assessed using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation.

Jackson College’s veteran resource services have transitioned to virtual support due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members assist student veterans to enroll in classes and find success in their courses. The students can receive guidance with their GI Bill education benefits and academic advising. A Student Veterans of America group is at the college to welcome all students and family members.

The college enrolls about 125 military-connected students each year.

“We’re pleased to receive yet another Military Friendly Schools designation. This award reflects Jackson College’s continuing efforts to support our military-connected students and their families,” said Randall Locke, veterans resource representative. “The goals and dreams of our students become our own and their successes become our shared successes. The services we provide and the partnerships we create with our students build towards our collective future accomplishments and the growth of our community. This award recognition is simply an acknowledgment of that relationship.”

