House holding hearing on stock market volatility

(WILX) - The US House is holding a hearing on stock market volatility involving the video game store GameStop.

Thursday at noon, the House Financial Services Committee will hear from the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Melvin Capital, and independent investor Keith Gill.

Last month, GameStop shares shot up from $18 to $350. That is after Reddit users encouraged each other to buy the stock hoping to squeeze those shorting it.

Trading app Robinhood then restricted purchases and the stock plummeted to $50 per share.

