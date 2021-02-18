Fear of mass flunking looms overs state reading law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Read by Grade Three law passed to promote literacy but is causing a lot of concern for parents and educators because of the untraditional school year.

The law was passed in 2016 after data showed Michigan students were behind. It was supposed to take effect in 2020, but the state assessment test was waived due to the pandemic.

As her daughter headed into third grade this year, Danielle Murphy says she was extremely nervous about it.

“My daughter is highly intelligent. She’s just the sweetest kid, but reading was something that she was struggling with,” said Murphy.

Her daughter, like thousands across the state, are set to be one of the first students who could be held back because of the law.

Students who score more than a grade level behind on the M-STEP assessment test could have to repeat third grade.

“I feel like it’s a very sort of unfair pressure to put on kids who are already going through, you know, these really things that nobody has ever been through,” said Murphy.

Murphy says being home, her daughter’s reading has improved, but she’s concerned about everyone else.

That’s why educators like the Superintendent of Charlotte Public Schools are advocating for changes.

“We know that certain students do not perform well on standardized tests. We need to look at other aspects like has there been growth. What about a different assessment where you hear the child read. So, you have more data points besides just one to decide proficiency,” said Stewart.

Stewart is a part of the Governor’s Educator Advisor Council. They’ve discussed how COVID disproportionately affects lower-income and minority families and released recommendations.

Replacing the formal retention letter with a meeting and a support team to accompany an IRIP and read at home plan

Allowing districts to use multiple literacy assessments, rather than one standardized test, to determine student performance and grade retention decisions

A continued focus on early literacy in Michigan, and an extension of the work with an early literacy campaign and literacy support for fourth grade and beyond

Stewart says schools can use the good cause exemption on a case-by-case basis to prevent widespread flunking.

“It’s a local decision. So there is that potential that a school district could view it that way. But I think we have enough mitigating circumstances with the pandemic, that widespread retention wouldn’t happen,” said Stewart.

Still, fear lingers for parents not knowing what to expect.

“It’s kind of scary I mean the whole virtual learning has been a whole new aspect for everyone involved you know the kids, teachers, everyone. I feel kind of fortunate I feel like my daughter is a pretty good reader. But still, I still feel like you know they’ve just missed out on so much over this past year,” said third-grade parent Michelle Amador.

The State Superintendent has requested a waiver for elementary and middle school students to skip state assessment tests this year due to the pandemic.

That would again push the law start date back.

The request has to be approved by the U.S. Department of Education. They have 120 days after the request is made to issue a decision.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.