Families rally for nursing homes as NY Gov. comes under fire

(WILX) - Families of seniors who died from COVID-19 while in New York nursing homes rallied on Wednesday in New York City, holding photos of lost loved ones.

Since January, coronavirus-related deaths at New York nursing homes more than doubled. The group alleges Governor Andrew Cuomo covered up those numbers.

Now, a New York legislator says he was threatened for criticizing Gov. Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths which is currently being investigated by the FBI. One of Cuomo’s aides told lawmakers nursing home data was withheld because of concerns about a possible investigation by the Justice Department under the Trump administration.

State Representative Ron Kim (D-Flushing, Queens) says Cuomo, also a Democrat, was furious about him speaking out and threatened his career.

The governor says they have a history after Kim flipped on an unrelated issue to raise campaign funds.

According to Kim, Cuomo called him and wanted Kim to make a statement denying alleged comments made by Cuomo’s aide, Melissa DeRosa.

“This happened last Thursday evening around 8:00 after news broke that his top aide, his top aide had lied about hiding data information from the federal government for political reasons,” says Kim. “She admitted to that in a private meeting, it was exposed the governor called for about ten minutes, it seemed like one hour, berating, yelling, threatening, that I have to issue a statement that invalidated what I heard.”

Kim added that the call was unsettling to him and his family.

“He asked me to lie to cover up for his staff, and this was done in front of my family. He called me. My wife was next to me. I was right about to bathe my kids. It really just put, you know, my family and my wife through shock and trauma for many hours. She couldn’t sleep that night. I refuse to be a cover-up for him and that’s why he’s coming after me and he’s trying to punish me,” said Kim.

