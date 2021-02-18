Advertisement

Falcons Make Notable Roster Changes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37), defensive end Steven Means (55) and defensive end Charles Harris (92) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. The Falcons also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2020 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. The Falcons cleared $6.25 million by releasing Allen, a four-time team captain, and another $4.5 million by cutting Bailey. There may be more cost-cutting moves ahead for the Falcons, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. The Falcons, coming off a 4-12 season, have new leadership with coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot (FAHN’-teh-noh).

Most Read

Lansing firefighter dismissed after posting police Chief’s phone number publicly
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000...
Fire damages DeWitt Township home

Latest News

Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton...
Covid Issues Rampant For Dallas Stars
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game...
Bieber Tests Positive For Covid