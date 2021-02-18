Advertisement

Eagles Trade Wentz To Indy

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. Wentz is an ideal fit to succeed Philip Rivers, who retired after leading the Colts to the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis. Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. In 2017, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win its only Super Bowl title.

Most Read

Lansing firefighter dismissed after posting police Chief’s phone number publicly
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000...
Fire damages DeWitt Township home

Latest News

Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Small school hits the road to stay on the court
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton...
Covid Issues Rampant For Dallas Stars
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game...
Bieber Tests Positive For Covid
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
Falcons Make Notable Roster Changes