Covid Issues Rampant For Dallas Stars

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton...
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker | AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-DALLAS (AP) - The NHL game between Tampa Bay and Dallas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, marking four straight home games for the Stars to be called off because of frigid conditions and power outages in Texas. The postponement means the first four meetings between the teams from last season’s Stanley Cup Final have been been postponed. The NHL said the decision to postpone was made after consultation with city and state officials.

