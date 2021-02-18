Covid Issues Rampant For Dallas Stars
-DALLAS (AP) - The NHL game between Tampa Bay and Dallas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, marking four straight home games for the Stars to be called off because of frigid conditions and power outages in Texas. The postponement means the first four meetings between the teams from last season’s Stanley Cup Final have been been postponed. The NHL said the decision to postpone was made after consultation with city and state officials.