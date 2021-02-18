Cedar Point unveils plans for summer, including 150th anniversary celebration

(WILX) - Cedar Point is ready to open its gates.

While keeping the health and safety of guests and associates in mind, Cedar Point is set to offer a full season of entertainment in 2021, including the celebration of its postponed 150th anniversary. Also returning are signature special events, a nighttime parade and party, a new family river adventure ride, and chances to win the unprecedented “Ticket of a Lifetime.”

“Cedar Point will continue to provide safe family fun in 2021, just as it has since its beginning. The entire team is eager to celebrate the park’s postponed 150th anniversary with new entertainment, new dining options, commemorative merchandise, a great new family ride, and more,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Safety is always our top priority. In the current environment, our team will continue to carry out our mission of not only safety but the very reason we’ve been here for more than 150 years – to make people happy.”

Frontier Festival, which “celebrates hope, health, and harvest,” kicks off the season on opening day, Friday, May 14. Frontier Town will transform into a Wild West “hootenanny,” complete with live music, interactive games for adults and kids, décor, street entertainers, and an updated food and drink menu.

“This year, Frontier Festival’s menu centers around a stockpile of cherries amassed during the harvest, and the town folk have made it their mission to use this bounty to create sweet and savory dishes and drinks for this year’s celebration,” says the park. More than 20 cherry-inspired food tastings will be available, and adults can quench their thirst by sampling from more than 100 craft brews, seltzers, ciders, and custom cocktails around Frontier Town.

Frontier Festival runs weekends, May 14-16 & 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

The summer will see the continuation of Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration. The centerpiece will be the Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade and nighttime party, with larger-than-life floats, including some more than two stories tall, that depict moments in the park’s long history, dancers, acrobats, and performers, a high-energy soundtrack, and a grand finale like no other the park has seen.

New food options are set to debut, including C.P. Juice Co., featuring fruit-shaped drink cups that are a nod to the very same products served in the park years ago. The Taste of the Point food tour will also be offered, allowing guests to sample some of the park’s most famous fare, including new Cedar Point favorites.

The 150th Anniversary celebration will take place daily June 26 through Aug. 15.

Guests will have their final chances to win a Cedar Point Ticket of a Lifetime, which is an exclusive ticket affording each winner (along with three guests) free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of their lives.

Guests will have a chance to win one each day by scanning their mobile device at the throwback Courtesy Corps guest information kiosks throughout the park. Each day, guests who register will have five chances to win the Ticket of a Lifetime. They will also have the chance to be one of 150 winners per day to receive an upgrade to the CP 150 VIP Club, providing them access to two exclusive VIP areas, several one-time Fast Lane passes, VIP viewing of the parade, nighttime party and more.

The opportunity for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime each day will be available in the park during the 150th anniversary celebration, June 26 through Aug. 15.

The 2021 Cedar Point operating calendar is available now at cedarpoint.com with scheduled dates through Labor Day. Information on the park’s fall season will be announced later.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 29. Its full operating calendar, along with additional COVID-19 safety information, will be released in the coming months.

Cedar Point is the nation’s second-oldest amusement park, with the only amusement park older than it being Lake Compounce in Connecticut which opened in 1846.

