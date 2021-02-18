LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This has been a big day for the Lansing Lugnuts.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our area sports as we know, but the Lugnuts have quietly struggled to hang on to their sponsors and employees while not playing last season.

Their schedule is reduced for 2021 and they’ll need a break on fans in the stands but at least they know there will be a 25th season which begins at home in the stadium now known as Jackson Field beginning May 4.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.