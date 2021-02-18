Advertisement

Bieber Tests Positive For Covid

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians ace Shane Bieber recently tested positive with COVID-19, delaying the AL Cy Young winner’s arrival at training camp. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Bieber has only dealt with “very mild symptoms” from the virus. Antonetti anticipates that Bieber, who had been working out at the team’s training complex in Goodyear, Arizona this winter, will join the club in the next few days. The 25-year-old Bieber was dominant last season, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

