Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing firefighter dismissed after posting police Chief’s phone number publicly
Officials on the scene
Community helps families impacted by Lansing fire
A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture is posted of him not...
Union president takes heat over maskless picture
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000...
Fire damages DeWitt Township home
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA trying to enforce mask mandate

Latest News

Fear of mass flunkings under reading law
Fear of mass flunkings under reading law
Union president takes heat over maskless pic
Union president takes heat over maskless pic
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists
Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, prepares to pour gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18,...
Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly