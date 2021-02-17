Advertisement

Using intervals to get a workout in shorter amount of time

HIIT elevates the heart rate for variable intervals
By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -High-Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, utilizes intervals of varying intensities to get an effective workout without spending all day in the gym.

HIIT trainer, Nate Kuhn, says some of the benefits of HIIT are: burning body fat, gaining lean muscle mass, lowering blood pressure, lowering blood sugar and increasing oxygen in the blood.

