Union president takes heat over maskless picture

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A leader in the Grand Ledge school district is under fire after a picture was posted of him not wearing a mask at a wrestling meet.

The picture has some Grand Ledge parents calling teachers union president Greg Almy a “hypocrite.” He says it only tells part of the story.

Almy tells News 10 the mask simply slipped down while he was yelling.

“If it was a video and I had my mask off for ten minutes, it would probably be warranted that I would get a lot of flack for not having my mask on, but that’s just not the case. I had my mask on. I had my mask on through the entire wrestling match throughout the day,” said Almy.

The picture was shared on social media; upsetting some parents who want their kids back in classrooms.

Almy stands by the Grand Ledge School Board’s metrics for getting back to in-person learning, which many parents feel are unrealistic.

“How do you have education when you do not have safety?” said Almy.

“For you to be hypocritical like that, it’s not right. Whether it was him or whether it was my parents or whoever, I would be saying the same thing,” said Grand Ledge parent Dawne Velianoff.

Almy says he is in favor of returning to in-person learning.

“I think there’s a misconception that parents have that I am the one that’s preventing their student from going to in-person learning, and that could not be farther from the truth. My own children are going to be in the buildings very soon,” he said.

As of right now, Grand Ledge students are scheduled to start face-to-face instruction on March 1.

Almy says all of the wrestlers were tested for COVID-19 the day before. They’re required to keep their masks on until their match.

