Trailer fire near downtown Eaton Rapids shuts down roads

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
A trailer fire has closed E. Spicerville Hwy and S. Main St. near downtown Eaton Rapids.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMLIN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - East Spicerville Hwy and South Main St. near downtown Eaton Rapids closed due to a trailer fire in the area.

Eaton Rapids Twp, Hamlin Twp. Charlotte and Onondaga fire departments at the scene. It is not yet clear if there are any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

News 10 is on the scene and will have more information later today.

