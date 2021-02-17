Advertisement

Tigers Pitchers and Catchers Report

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on Candelario's two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to new manager A. J. Hinch Wednesday in Lakeland, Florida. The remainder of the team assembles next Monday. The Tigers say approximately 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend home spring training games. The regular season opens April 1st and the Tigers host the Cleveland Indians. The Tigers finished last in the Central Division last year in the Covid shortened season with a 23-35 record. Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire who retired.

