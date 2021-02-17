Tigers Pitchers and Catchers Report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to new manager A. J. Hinch Wednesday in Lakeland, Florida. The remainder of the team assembles next Monday. The Tigers say approximately 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend home spring training games. The regular season opens April 1st and the Tigers host the Cleveland Indians. The Tigers finished last in the Central Division last year in the Covid shortened season with a 23-35 record. Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire who retired.

