Prosecutors ask third-degree murder charge reinstated in George Floyd case

The third-degree murder charge is considered less difficult to prove.
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WILX) - Prosecutors have again requested a third-degree murder charge for the four former officers involved in George Floyd’s death be reinstated.

One of the former officers is accusing prosecutors of leaking the story of a failed plea deal to The New York Times. The third-degree murder charge is considered less difficult to prove.

Last week the trial judge tossed it, leaving the four defendants facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

“To have a leak of that magnitude on a case that’s this big and this important, isn’t that almost unprecedented?” WCCO-TV reporter Esme Murphy asked Minneapolis attorney Joe Tamburino.

“It is unprecedented, and it is extremely sloppy and it’s very unfair to the defense,” Tamburino replied.

In arguing to reinstate the murder charge, Attorney General Keith Ellison said the court of appeals needed to intervene. Rulings on these two motions are expected with the next two weeks.

